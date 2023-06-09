Johnny Depp, 60, 'Happy' to Be an 'Artist First and Foremost' After a Chaotic Year Dealing With Amber Heard Trial
Happy birthday, Johnny Depp!
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor turned 60 years old on Friday, June 9, prompting an insider to share how the father-of-two is feeling about his chaotic year as he reaches this milestone age.
The source spilled that Depp has "moved on from last year and is happy" after dealing with the stress of the trial against ex-wife Amber Heard last spring.
"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the insider said. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."
On Thursday, June 8, the Alice in Wonderland star was serenaded by 40,000 fans as his band began their tour of Europe in Bucharest, Romania.
"Wow. That's the largest happy birthday song I've ever heard," Depp said in clips shared by The Hollywood Vampire's Instagram.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the lawsuit has been brought up as it reaches its one-year anniversary. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp made his first big Hollywood debut since the legal battle at the premiere of his new movie Jeanne du Barry.
At the film event, the What's Eating Gilbert Grape alum was asked about how the defamation case affected his career.
"You'd have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, 'No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke,'" he said of being ousted from Hollywood. "Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."
"Do I feel boycotted now?" Depp continued. "No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."
"I never went anywhere," he added. "People have seen or heard the word 'comeback' exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. 'He's making a comeback,' or 'He's made a comeback.'"
"I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around," the Kentucky native explained.
