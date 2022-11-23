Amber Heard Insists Insurer Must Cover $8.3 Million She Owes Johnny Depp From Grueling Libel Trial

The blonde beauty claimed the company refused to agree to cover any money she “may be legally obligated to pay in judgment in, or settlement of, the Depp lawsuit.”

“New York Marine sold Ms. Heard an insurance policy in which it promised to defend and indemnify Ms. Heard against, among other things, lawsuits alleging that she defamed others. When Ms. Heard was sued by Johnny Depp for defamation, she timely notified New York Marine and asked New York Marine to defend her,” the filing read. “While New York Marine promised to do so, it did not provide the full and capable defense to which Ms. Heard was entitled, it failed to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs that it was obligated to pay for Ms. Heard’s defense, and it acted in other ways that prejudiced Ms. Heard and her defense.”