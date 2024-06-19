10 Most Hated Actresses: Jennifer Lopez, Amber Heard, Charlize Theron and More

The hate being heaped on Jennifer Lopez is a new thing, beginning with the February 27 release of her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. It’s basically the star flaunting her new project, a movie and album both called This Is Me … Now.

Jenny from the Block is being mocked for dropping $20 million of her own dough just to show off the fact that even though Ben Affleck left her at the altar in 2003, she finally got him in the end. One of the most popular clips features J.Lo with disheveled hair saying, “I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me of when I was like 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block.”

Social media users are calling her a “delusional chaos demon” and are quick to point out the Jenny from the Block character is phony. Lopez, 54, went to a private high school in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx, so people don’t want to hear her talking about how rough it was for her.

One commentator on social media wrote, “This whole story of her trying to seem relatable and more, you know ‘normal,’ it’s not gonna work for you. Just stop.”