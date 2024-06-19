10 Most Hated Actresses: Jennifer Lopez, Amber Heard, Charlize Theron and More
Ellen DeGeneres
Months after comedian Kevin T. Porter published a Twitter thread calling Ellen DeGeneres “one of the meanest people alive,” the former daytime TV queen, 66, was accused of creating a “toxic” on-set atmosphere of bullying, racism, fear and intimidation, including failing to address execs sexually harassing female employees.
Warner Bros. Entertainment announced they would launch an internal investigation — and the comedian publicly apologized. But the damage was done. Viewership plummeted and she ended her long-running talk show in May 2022.
Angelina Jolie
The bitter actress’ war of revenge against ex-husband Brad Pitt has tarnished her name in many Hollywood circles, and seen her fall from the top of Tinseltown’s tree. Seems that fans don’t like the way Angelina Jolie used their children as a pawn in the divorce war. She also went through a fan-hate period back when she stole Pitt from Jennifer Aniston!
The Maleficent star, 49, said she can’t wait to leave Hollywood behind when her kids get old enough so she can devote all her time to her charitable endeavors and move to Cambodia, where she owns a home.
Charlize Theron
Catty Charlize Theron, 48, has been called the most hated woman in Hollywood, after trashing several male A-listers — she called Fury Road costar Tom Hardy “insecure and over his head, short and not that cute” and dissed her fling with Sean Penn as a waste of time — and Tinseltown itself!
Insiders say her scathing opinions and tart-tongued remarks have lost her friends and fans. She slammed Hollywood for its “unrealistic standards” and “ageism” toward women — and although she was nominated for a Golden Globe for 2019’s Bombshell, Theron sneered at the lack of women directors.
“It’s really, really ridiculous. It’s not cool,” she scoffed.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele's best-known TV role involved her playing a talented, but sometimes diva-like character—which it turns out might not have been so far from reality.
In recent years, some of Michele’s former Glee costars said that during the run of the show the actress was rude and behaved like a bully. Former costar Samantha Ware accused the actress of making her life “a living h---.”
The actress-singer, 37, released an apology on Instagram soon after, but to many it was too little too late.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The 51-year-old actress-turned-entrepreneur has been criticized for everything from being seriously out of touch to promoting pseudoscientific theories on her website Goop, where she sells outrageously overpriced products — no one’s got $2,000 to blow on Chanel rollerskates or $75 sacks of manure. Some healthcare treatments have been blasted as snake oil, such as wearable stickers that claim to “promote healing.”
Gwyneth Paltrow's been annoying Hollywood for years with her unsolicited advice on how to perform oral s-- and promoting v------scented candles. Overall, A-listers are sick of hearing her pretend she’s just like everyone else while being part of a showbiz dynasty.
“People in Hollywood want to gag whenever Gwyneth opens her mouth,” revealed an insider.
Tyra Banks
Shamed for waltzing into Tom Bergeron’s shoes as Dancing With the Stars host, spies said Tyra Banks, 50, was unpopular with the contestants. Dissed as an extremely “brutal” boss by staffers, the former talk show host is also known as a tightwad. She once threw an office party at a dive bar where she sashayed in with a guy in a Santa suit who handed out McDonald’s burgers. No one was lovin’ it.
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy diva Ellen Pompeo, 54, rakes in more than $20 million a year playing Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC drama. But critics charge the actress, who’s starred on the show since 2005, has fallen out of favor with hard-working Americans after bellyaching about her job being difficult!
Fans of the show who are not fans of her say she’s nothing more than a spoiled brat.
Chrissy Teigen
Once lauded for her witty Twitter quips, fans started branding Chrissy Teigen a mean girl after she was accused of cyberbullying, having told model Courtney Stodden to “take a dirt nap,” poked fun at Lindsay Lohan over her self-harming and told reality star Farrah Abraham she was a “w----.”
Teigen, 38, admitted she had been a troll and said she would apologize to the people she had hurt, but the damage was already done and her cookware line was dropped from three major retailers.
Amber Heard
During and after the defamation trial pitting her against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, Aquaman star Amber Heard, now 38, became a target of hatred from millions online. At one point, Heard was on a ranking of the most hated individuals living in 2021.
The actress moved to Spain soon after the trial ended for a fresh start, and has no plans to return to Hollywood anytime soon.
Jennifer Lopez
The hate being heaped on Jennifer Lopez is a new thing, beginning with the February 27 release of her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. It’s basically the star flaunting her new project, a movie and album both called This Is Me … Now.
Jenny from the Block is being mocked for dropping $20 million of her own dough just to show off the fact that even though Ben Affleck left her at the altar in 2003, she finally got him in the end. One of the most popular clips features J.Lo with disheveled hair saying, “I like taking my hair out like this. It reminds me of when I was like 16 in the Bronx running up and down the block.”
Social media users are calling her a “delusional chaos demon” and are quick to point out the Jenny from the Block character is phony. Lopez, 54, went to a private high school in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx, so people don’t want to hear her talking about how rough it was for her.
One commentator on social media wrote, “This whole story of her trying to seem relatable and more, you know ‘normal,’ it’s not gonna work for you. Just stop.”