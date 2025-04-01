Amber Ruffin Would Have Been 'Terrifically Mean' If Allowed to Speak at White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Before Her Invitation Was Revoked
Amber Ruffin had big plans for her now-canceled speech at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
During a recent guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the famed comedian responded to the WHCA's announcement on Saturday, March 29, that they were no longer going to have Ruffin perform at the annual event almost two months after she was announced as a comedic act for the A-list evening.
Speaking to fellow comedian and late night television host Seth Meyers, Ruffin admitted she was prepared to be "terrifically mean" and severely critical of President Donald Trump and his administration if she had been allowed to step onto the stage at the yearly WHCA dinner, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, and will no longer feature any comedic performance at all.
Ruffin's comments about being axed from the dinner's guest list occurred after Meyers noted he was disappointed in the television personality's removal from the upcoming evening's schedule since he's a "big fan" of hers and would have "loved to hear what she had to say."
Meyers briefly veered away from the conversation as he joked about a bodega robbery, though Ruffin declared: "I’m gonna stop you right there Seth. I’m concerned with how you’re gonna end that joke."
"Obviously, I’m gonna make a punch line to make fun of the guy who robbed the bodega," he quipped, as Ruffin confessed: "Seth, the problem is that’s divisive. Take it from me. If there’s one thing I learned from this weekend, it’s you have to be fair to both sides."
Attempting to defend his joke, Meyers insisted there was a definitive right and wrong in the case of "an innocent bodega owner" being robbed by "a burglar."
"There are very fine people on both sides," Ruffin argued before engaging in back-and-forth banter with Meyers.
"He shattered the front door," Meyers noted, as Ruffin pointed out: "Did he? Or did he provide an innovative ventilation system?"
"He stole the cash out of the register," he mentioned, as she suggested, "he received a micro-loan."
Meyers noted "he set fire to the ATM," as Ruffin stated, "he bravely fought inflation."
Exhausted by the witty exchange, Meyers insisted the "whole reason" free press was created was so journalists could "report stories as they actually happened."
Ruffin then seized the moment to slam the WHCA, as she sarcastically snubbed: "No, we have a free press so that we can be nice to Republicans at fancy dinners. That’s what it says in the First Amendment."
"I thought when people take away your rights, erase your history and deport your friends, you’re supposed to call it out. But I was wrong. Glad to find that out now, because if they had let me give that speech, oh baby. I would’ve been so terrifically mean…you know I would have been on one," she continued, shading Trump's extensive deportation efforts since he's been in office and his constant attempts at silencing networks and individuals who criticize him.