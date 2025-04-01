Amber Ruffin Would Have Been 'Terrifically Mean' If Allowed to Speak at White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Before Her Invitation Was Revoked

Speaking to fellow comedian and late night television host Seth Meyers, Ruffin admitted she was prepared to be "terrifically mean" and severely critical of President Donald Trump and his administration if she had been allowed to step onto the stage at the yearly WHCA dinner, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 26, and will no longer feature any comedic performance at all.

Ruffin's comments about being axed from the dinner's guest list occurred after Meyers noted he was disappointed in the television personality's removal from the upcoming evening's schedule since he's a "big fan" of hers and would have "loved to hear what she had to say."