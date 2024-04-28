OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Bashes 'Really Bad' White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'Absolute Disaster'

donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump stayed up to share his opinions of the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In a late-night post on Saturday, April 27, the former president bashed the formal event, specifically calling out rival Joe Biden and host Colin Jost.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” Trump penned. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”

The 77-year-old’s remarks came after Biden and Jost made pointed comments bashing the Republican throughout the night’s festivities.

Article continues below advertisement

“The 2024 election is in full swing, and yes, age is an issue,” the 81-year-old president joked in his speech. “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old.”

As OK! previously reported, both Biden and Trump have recently received criticism for their old age as they face off again in the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement
collin jost
Source: MEGA

Colin Jost works on 'SNL.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Thursday, April 25, Trump raised concern after going on a nonsensical rant after wrapping up his hush money trial.

"Thank you very much, everybody. Today was breathtaking in this room. It was breathtaking. Amazing testimony. This is a case that should have never been filed, and it was really an incredible incredible day. Open your eyes. We can't let this continue to happy to our country," he said in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

People pointed out how the father-of-five didn’t seem to be acting like himself.

"He sounds 150 years old," one person wrote, while another said, "Definitely out of breath."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was president from 2017-2021.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"He's getting worse everyday. That was gibberish," a third added, while a fourth user penned, "We need subtitles on this."

One more individual noted how Trump needs to expand his vocabulary, saying, "Amazing, incredible. He needs new words!"

Article continues below advertisement

This is not the first time Trump has garnered worry for his mental fitness, as in February, the businessman spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, where he made several gaffes while talking to the crowd.

In the strange remarks he claimed Biden’s administration was after Roman Catholics despite the father-of-four practicing the religion himself.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden dinner
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden made a speech at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

“No one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you,” he declared. “They want you to say what they want you… what they want to have you say. And we’re not gonna let that happen. You’re going to say as you want and you’re going to believe and you’re going to believe in God. You’re gonna believe in God because God is here and God is watching. And God probably can’t believe what he’s seeing!”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“I will protect the content that is pro-God. We’re going to protect pro-God context and content," he continued. “To that end, at the request of the NRB, I will do my part to protect AM radio in our cars. You know, we like to listen to AM radio.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.