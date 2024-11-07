America Ferrera Is 'Sick' Donald Trump Won Election as She Plans Move to the U.K.
America Ferrera is ready to put down roots in another country after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
According to a source, the Ugly Betty actress is "sick" that the 78-year-old politician is headed to the White House once again, and she's "devastated" Vice President Kamala Harris lost.
"She thought the country she lived in was better than that," the source added. "She is going to continue to have a presence in the U.S. for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."
The source noted she wants her children — Sebastian Piers Williams and Lucia Marisol Williams, who she shares with husband Ryan Piers Williams — to "have the best opportunities possible," and for her, that means moving overseas to the U.K.
"She's not abandoning the U.S.," the source told Daily Mail. "She is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids."
It's also been reported that Ferrera is currently considering a specific school in South West London.
"She has been checking out the local private school for her children. She was seen at the open day and appeared very happy with what she saw," an insider revealed to Hello! Magazine. "It's a school with a lot of celebrity children at it so her kids would fit in very well ... People don't treat the celeb kids any differently to the other children [there]."
As OK! previously reported, Trump made his victory speech in Florida in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 6.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," he told the crowd.
"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders," he continued. "We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."
Later that day, Vice President Harris publicly conceded the election in a speech at Howard University.
"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said on Wednesday. "The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."