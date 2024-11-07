or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > America Ferrera
OK LogoPolitics

America Ferrera Is 'Sick' Donald Trump Won Election as She Plans Move to the U.K.

Split photo of Donald Trump and America Ferrera
Source: MEGA

America Ferrera plans to move overseas after the results of the 2024 election.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

America Ferrera is ready to put down roots in another country after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

According to a source, the Ugly Betty actress is "sick" that the 78-year-old politician is headed to the White House once again, and she's "devastated" Vice President Kamala Harris lost.

Article continues below advertisement
america ferrera devastated donald trump won plans move uk
Source: MEGA

America Ferrera is reportedly planning to move to South West London.

Article continues below advertisement

"She thought the country she lived in was better than that," the source added. "She is going to continue to have a presence in the U.S. for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."

The source noted she wants her children — Sebastian Piers Williams and Lucia Marisol Williams, who she shares with husband Ryan Piers Williams — to "have the best opportunities possible," and for her, that means moving overseas to the U.K.

"She's not abandoning the U.S.," the source told Daily Mail. "She is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids."

Article continues below advertisement
america ferrera devastated donald trump won plans move uk
Source: MEGA

America Ferrera was recently seen visiting a private school in London.

Article continues below advertisement

It's also been reported that Ferrera is currently considering a specific school in South West London.

"She has been checking out the local private school for her children. She was seen at the open day and appeared very happy with what she saw," an insider revealed to Hello! Magazine. "It's a school with a lot of celebrity children at it so her kids would fit in very well ... People don't treat the celeb kids any differently to the other children [there]."

MORE ON:
America Ferrera

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
america ferrera devastated donald trump won plans move uk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump made his victory speech in Florida in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 6.

"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," he told the crowd.

"We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders," he continued. "We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy fallon america got back with crazy ex donald trump election
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he wanted to 'heal' the country in his victory speech.

Later that day, Vice President Harris publicly conceded the election in a speech at Howard University.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said on Wednesday. "The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all people. A fight for the ideals at the heart of our nature, the ideals that reflect America at our best, that is a fight I will never give up. I will never give up the fight for our future where Americans can pursue their dreams and aspirations."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.