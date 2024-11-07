America Ferrera Is 'Sick' Donald Trump Won Election as She Plans Move to the U.K.

"She thought the country she lived in was better than that," the source added. "She is going to continue to have a presence in the U.S. for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education."

The source noted she wants her children — Sebastian Piers Williams and Lucia Marisol Williams, who she shares with husband Ryan Piers Williams — to "have the best opportunities possible," and for her, that means moving overseas to the U.K.

"She's not abandoning the U.S.," the source told Daily Mail. "She is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids."