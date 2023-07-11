Amy Duggar Was 'Fearful' of Visiting Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Home, Accuses Them of Abusing Her Cousins

In a new interview, the mom-of-one admitted that while growing up, she was sometimes "fearful" of visiting Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar's house since IBLP reportedly disciplines children by spanking them with a rod — though it's an act they refer to as "encouragement."

"They literally said, 'You need to come into the room and we need to give you some encouragement,'" she recalled in the doc. "But it was in the sweetest tone ever of like, 'Do you need encouragement? I think you need encouragement.'"