Amy Duggar Was 'Fearful' of Visiting Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Home, Accuses Them of Abusing Her Cousins
Jim Bob Duggar's niece Amy King (née Duggar) is continuing to lift the veil on IBLP, the strict religion followed by the controversial Duggar clan.
King has since left the organization and no longer talks to several relatives, which is why she didn't hesitate to participate in Shiny Happy People, the doc that dissected the famous family and their behavior.
In a new interview, the mom-of-one admitted that while growing up, she was sometimes "fearful" of visiting Jim Bob and his wife Michelle Duggar's house since IBLP reportedly disciplines children by spanking them with a rod — though it's an act they refer to as "encouragement."
"They literally said, 'You need to come into the room and we need to give you some encouragement,'" she recalled in the doc. "But it was in the sweetest tone ever of like, 'Do you need encouragement? I think you need encouragement.'"
"It's interesting — I've never heard my aunt yell, not one time in her entire life have I ever heard her yell," Amy recently told a news outlet. "But the reflection of her voice, and how calm and sweet she is with that whole tone, it doesn't match the experience of what could have been taking place."
The TLC alum noted of the documentary's debut, "I'm just excited that all of these families and the IBLP survivors feel validated that abuse did take place, but also to see that no one is perfect."
"I do believe that IBLP is a cult. It's just so sad that in this case, the IBLP used the Lord's name as a cover. Not every Christian is like that," she added.
Amy hesitated to share more details on what she experienced at Jim Bob and Michelle's home, explaining, "I might be writing a book, so I want to keep some of my stories for that.
The reality star is also hopeful that Shiny Happy People will release more episodes.
"Listen, I think a season two is coming," she confessed. "I haven't heard if a season two is coming, but I really truly hope so, because you can dive deep."
Insider interviewed Amy.