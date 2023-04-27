Amy King Slammed For Showing Off Botox Results After Allegedly Condemning Vaccines: 'One of the Best Examples of Duggar Hypocrisy'

"Amy says that vaccines are toxic, but Botox is made of botulinum toxin which is a literal toxin and one of the most deadly toxins at that," one user complained. "Granted, both vaccines and Botox are perfectly safe when used correctly but you don’t get to claim one is toxic and get the other when it’s made of a literal toxin."

"Whoa whoa whoa. She says vaccines are toxic but does Botox!?!" another replied. "First of all, I flipping love Botox (or the equivalent). No hate against that haha. The mental gymnastics you need to like Botox and hate vaccines is astounding."