Amy Duggar Puzzles Fans After Comparing Herself To Santa Claus With NSFW TikTok Joke

This is far from the first time Amy has admitted how differently she grew up from her more conservative cousins. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one — who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon King — confessed she felt like the "black sheep" of the Duggar family and had to hide who she truly was.

"I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life. But it had to be taken back whenever I went to my cousins' house," she explained in an interview published earlier this year. "I did try to respect it to a point. I wasn't going to be like, 'this is me and I'm wearing all black...grrr!' ... so it was a really weird balance."