Amy Duggar Puzzles Fans After Comparing Herself To Santa Claus With NSFW TikTok Joke
Fans were less than impressed after Amy King (neé Duggar) made an NSFW joke about her and her husband's sex life.
"Hmmm.. I eat all the cookies, presents just magically appear, my belly is full, and I'm a hoe for hubby!" she captioned a Thursday, December 22, TikTok of herself standing in front of their Christmas tree while sporting a pair of Grinch-themed pajamas and a holiday hat. "Omg I'm Santa!!"
"She had me til 'I’m a hoe for the hubby,'" one fan wrote in a Reddit thread discussing the social media clip. "Wtf does that have to do with Santa?!?!???"
AMY DUGGAR'S HUSBAND JOKES HE'D 'CATCH ON FIRE' IF HE WALKED INTO THE DUGGAR FAMILY'S CONTROVERSIAL CHURCH
A second user replied, "Santa out here banging our husbands in the night I guess," with another adding, "She’s DESPERATELY trying to prove that her marriage isn’t miserable eesh."
Other fans pointed out that this appears to be yet another attempt by the Counting On alum to stop others from comparing her to her controversial family members.
AMY DUGGAR REVEALS COUSIN JOSH CLAIMED HE NEVER 'TRIED' ANYTHING WITH HER BECAUSE SHE WOULD HAVE 'KICKED HIS A**'
One Redditor quipped, "Probably Amy: Does this prove that I don't live like my cousins?"
- Amy Duggar's Husband Jokes He'd 'Catch On Fire' If He Walked Into The Duggar Family's Controversial Church
- Amy Duggar Reveals She Doesn't Believe Anna Will Ever Divorce Josh: 'She Is A Victim In All Of This'
- Amy Duggar Reveals Homeland Security Questioned Her Regarding Cousin Josh Duggar’s Child Abuse Material Scandal
This is far from the first time Amy has admitted how differently she grew up from her more conservative cousins. As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one — who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with husband Dillon King — confessed she felt like the "black sheep" of the Duggar family and had to hide who she truly was.
"I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys, and kind of lived life. But it had to be taken back whenever I went to my cousins' house," she explained in an interview published earlier this year. "I did try to respect it to a point. I wasn't going to be like, 'this is me and I'm wearing all black...grrr!' ... so it was a really weird balance."
Adding that her cousins were taught "you will love your father and mother and you will respect them and don't ask questions," Amy noted that even she avoided questioning authority figures "for the longest time."
"I didn't understand it, but I didn't want to ruffle those feathers," she continued. "But it is what it is at this point. I'm in my 30's now and I just don't care anymore."