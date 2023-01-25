Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Secretly Meet Up For Dinner Date As It's Revealed She Felt 'Blindsided' By His Other 'GMA' Affairs
So much for showing off their love.
On Monday, January 23, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attempted to keep their relationship concealed from the public — despite a previous insider's claims they would be "fully open" about their scandalous affair going forward.
The suspended Good Morning America costars arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar on Pearl Street, which is just a few blocks away from Holmes' Financial District apartment in New York City, according to a news publication.
Robach carried an umbrella to protect herself from the rainy weather, while Holmes sported a black rain coat and kept his head hung low to brace himself from the poor conditions, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet.
Upon the pair's separate arrival, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, ducked into the establishment's private dining room, which is known in traditional Irish pubs as a "snug" and typically meant for people who want to be able to drink in secret.
The secluded area gained popularity in the 18th century for Irish politicians, women and secret lovers who wanted to meet up without being seen in public together — which seems to be right up the duo's alley, as headlines regarding their affair continue to keep their names in the scandalous spotlight.
Robach and Holmes even exited their Monday night hangout at slightly different times, as the mom-of-two headed to the subway alone before the father-of-three strolled back to his downtown Manhattan apartment by himself a few minutes later.
The famous news anchors were spotted on their dinner date just hours after an additional source came forward to confess Robach felt completely "blindsided" by shocking allegations that Holmes participated in other extramarital affairs with coworkers in the near-decade since he started working for the famed network.
"She had no idea the scope of TJ's alleged past office romances," the insider noted of Holmes — who was exposed for allegedly having sex in his office with a colleague that was 13 years younger than him in 2015.
"She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval — outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal," the source noted of Robach, who remains off-air alongside her boyfriend pending ABC's investigation into their affair.
Daily Mail released photos of Holmes and Robach separately arriving at the Manhattan restaurant.