T.J. Holmes Accused Of Having ANOTHER In-Office Affair With SECOND Junior Staffer: 'He Was In A Position Of Power'
T.J. Holmes was allegedly intimate with another junior staffer inside his office in 2015.
The unidentified woman, who an insider described to be in her mid-20s at the time, was an overnight associate producer for ABC network when she was suspected of engaging in a workplace romp with the married GMA star.
Holmes and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, tied the knot in 2010.
Holmes and the subordinate were allegedly in the father-of-three's office sometime after 3 a.m. with the door closed when "a bunch of rustling" could be heard from inside, a source revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, January 24.
AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES SECRETLY MEET UP FOR DINNER DATE AS IT'S REVEALED SHE FELT 'BLINDSIDED' BY HIS OTHER 'GMA' AFFAIRS
After some time, the woman reportedly exited Holmes' office looking like "a deer in headlights," as her face looked "completely flushed."
"He was in a position of power over her," the insider pointed out of the suspected unprofessional interaction — which occurred in the same year that the news anchor allegedly had sex in his office with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway.
"I do think it was like a, 'Here’s this good-looking younger girl, and she’s here in my office, let me make a move,' sort of thing," the source added, noting the incident was "similar" to the recently exposed, months-long affair he reportedly had with Pettaway.
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Secretly Meet Up For Dinner Date As It's Revealed She Felt 'Blindsided' By His Other 'GMA' Affairs
- Amy Robach 'Blindsided' By T.J. Holmes' Past 'GMA' Affairs, Feels Like 'Collateral Damage' In Couple's Workplace Scandal: Source
- T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Shares Cryptic Message About 'Worried' Children After 'GMA' Scandal Is Exposed
Last week, the suspended television personality was accused of having an extramarital relationship with Pettaway, with an insider labeling him a "predator who took full advantage of his position."
AMY ROBACH 'BLINDSIDED' BY T.J. HOLMES' PAST 'GMA' AFFAIRS, FEELS LIKE 'COLLATERAL DAMAGE' IN COUPLE'S WORKPLACE SCANDAL: SOURCE
"He was reckless. It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people," the source explained.
"T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust," they added.
"He just didn't seem to care. You know, he's wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time," the insider confessed of Holmes — who filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022 after 12 years of marriage.
Holmes has been in the headlines ever since his office romance with costar Amy Robach was exposed in late November 2022. Both cohosts were soon after pulled from the air pending an investigation into their affair.
Page Six spoke to a source regarding Holmes alleged affair with the unidentified woman.