Amy Robach's Pals 'Aren't On Board' With Her Choosing T.J. Holmes Over 'Classy' Andrew Shue: 'She's A Bit Impulsive'

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be happily in love, those closest to the blonde beauty have their doubts about the recently axed GMA3 costars' controversial romance.

Given that Robach and Holmes sparked their relationship while legally married to other people, their romance has been a hot topic — especially because "everyone" close to 49-year-old and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, "loved" the Melrose Place actor, according to a source.