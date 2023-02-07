Ring Shopping! Axed 'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Splurges On Lavish 50th Birthday Present For Girlfriend Amy Robach
Taking the next step? T.J. Holmes did some big spending for Amy Robach's 50th birthday, as it looks like the dynamic duo’s relationship has become more and more serious.
Holmes, 45, was caught on camera buying an 18-karat gold David Yurman Unity Cable promise ring and a gold Tiffany chain for it to hang on in an effort to arrange the perfect present for his lover's special day on Monday, February 6.
The axed GMA star splurged on the $650 ring — which is part of the bridal and wedding collection — at the downtown Manhattan store, despite both him and Robach, 49, being jobless as of Friday, January 27, when ABC officially fired them from the network.
Holmes then stopped for a warm cup of coffee before bracing the freezing weather and walked over to a nearby Tiffany & Co. where he purchased the chain. He placed the two together to see how it looked, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The mother-of two's boyfriend then gleefully fled the store with both brand’s bags in his hands and a big smirk spread across his face.
The necklace and ring combo will allow Robach to wear the emblem of commitment around her neck as both parties wait for their divorces to be finalized from their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
“T.J. and Amy are more in love than ever,” a friend of the pair revealed to the news outlet.
"It's kind of proof of how committed they are to each other that they've weathered this s**tstorm after their secret love affair was exposed, they were suspended and then waited for agonizing weeks as ABC kept them in limbo about their future," another pal of the couple admitted, noting how much pressure Robach and Holmes are now under as they seek out employment elsewhere.
"But don't forget that T.J. and Amy were friends long before they were lovers. Their relationship began with an awfully strong bond that — to this point — has only become, well, more," they added.
"What the future holds for T.J. and Amy professionally is hard to say right now. Their on-air chemistry would probably be magnified and audiences would gravitate to them. But there [is] still a lot of baggage there — especially for him," an industry source explained of their threatened careers. The insider seemingly called out Holmes' multiple other in-office affairs with subordinate ABC staffers, as OK! previously reported.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Holmes and spoke to sources regarding his and Robach's relationship.