Ring Shopping! Axed 'GMA' Star T.J. Holmes Splurges On Lavish 50th Birthday Present For Girlfriend Amy Robach

Taking the next step? T.J. Holmes did some big spending for Amy Robach's 50th birthday, as it looks like the dynamic duo’s relationship has become more and more serious.

Holmes, 45, was caught on camera buying an 18-karat gold David Yurman Unity Cable promise ring and a gold Tiffany chain for it to hang on in an effort to arrange the perfect present for his lover's special day on Monday, February 6.