Megyn Kelly Explains How T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Could Have Saved Their Jobs After Affair Scandal

Megyn Kelly has a few things to say about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's scandal, declaring the colleagues-turned-lovers went about things in the wrong way, which could have played a part in their dismissal from GMA3.

"They cheated on their spouses. They cheated on their children. Yes, it happens. It’s sad. Act like it’s sad," she explained on the Monday, January 30, episode of her SiriusXM show. "Stop projecting 'I don’t give a s**t about anybody who I hurt.'"