T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Steps Out Sans Her Wedding Ring After 'GMA' Scandal

Marilee Fiebig is saying goodbye to her wedding ring after the man who put the bling on her finger sparked a romantic relationship with his now-axed GMA3 costar, Amy Robach.

The soon-to-be ex-wife of T.J. Holmes was seen sans a ring on that finger in her first public sighting since the rumored serial cheater and Robach's highly-publicized termination from ABC late last month. (The network's decision was made following a three-month probe into their office romance.)