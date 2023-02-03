T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Steps Out Sans Her Wedding Ring After 'GMA' Scandal
Marilee Fiebig is saying goodbye to her wedding ring after the man who put the bling on her finger sparked a romantic relationship with his now-axed GMA3 costar, Amy Robach.
The soon-to-be ex-wife of T.J. Holmes was seen sans a ring on that finger in her first public sighting since the rumored serial cheater and Robach's highly-publicized termination from ABC late last month. (The network's decision was made following a three-month probe into their office romance.)
The 45-year-old stunner was photographed walking through New York City on Thursday, February 2, with a large bouquet of red roses, according to photos obtained by a news outlet.
Fiebig — who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes— had a smile on her face as she took on the city streets in a white turtleneck beneath a long, black coat. She completed the look with matching black slacks and boots.
With her gorgeous, dark curly hair flowing in the wind, the immigration attorney looked as care-free as ever despite the ongoing drama her estranged husband, 45, has been in the center of as of late.
The former flames are in the process of a divorce after Holmes filed the paperwork in December 2022, less than one month after his romance with Robach was exposed.
After the news hit headlines, the colleagues-turned-lovers were pulled off air amid the investigation, with the duo ultimately being branded “distractions” and given the boot from their jobs.
Though Fiebig was reportedly "blindsided" by the father of her daughter's workplace romance, it was "a pretty open secret" among the Good Morning America family, it was reported.
Making matters worse, in the months following their temporary suspension, Holmes was accused of engaging in several romances with other colleagues, including married producer Natasha Singh, script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway — who was 13 years his junior — and another junior employee.
Meanwhile, one source previously insisted Holmes' romance with Robach didn't start until they both separated from their respective partners, which apparently happened in August 2022. On the other hand, it's been reported that their entanglement started while they were training together for the March 2022 NYC Half Marathon.
Robach is married to Andrew Shue — whom she wed in 2010, the same year Holmes and Fiebig said "I Do" — but it was reported in early December that the blonde babe and the actor's divorce was "almost finalized."
An insider spilled that the Melrose Place star actually already "moved out" last summer.
Page Six obtained photos of Fiebig out sans her wedding ring.