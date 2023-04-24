Jobless Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Look Tense During NYC Stroll As They Struggle To Make TV Return

Through thick and thin. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared downcast on their New York City stroll as they struggle to land a new gig.

On Saturday, April 22, the jobless couple was seen hand-in-hand as they took on the city streets. Embracing the spring weather, Robach, 50, opted for a crocheted crop top that she paired with high-waisted green pants. She completed her look with a jean jacket and gold shades.