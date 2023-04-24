Jobless Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Look Tense During NYC Stroll As They Struggle To Make TV Return
Through thick and thin. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appeared downcast on their New York City stroll as they struggle to land a new gig.
On Saturday, April 22, the jobless couple was seen hand-in-hand as they took on the city streets. Embracing the spring weather, Robach, 50, opted for a crocheted crop top that she paired with high-waisted green pants. She completed her look with a jean jacket and gold shades.
As for her boyfriend, Holmes, 45, looked stylish in a white long-sleeve shirt and ripped jeans, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
The former GMA3 co-hosts haven’t been shy about flaunting their affair-turned-public-relationship since they were exposed in November 2022 following the release of photos of the two in intimate situations.
Both Robach and Holmes were married at the time of the scandal, but it's been reported that both couples were separated when the controversial duo first got together in August 2022. However, the timeline of their relationship has since been called into question.
With Robach legally divorced from Andrew Shue as of March and Holmes in the midst of his divorce from Marilee Fiebig, the television personalities have been carrying on with their lives like any other ordinary couple in love.
After Robach and Holmes were given the boot from ABC News in January following an investigation into their workplace romance, they were spotted packing on some major PDA during their getaway to Mexico.
Meanwhile, as they continue to enjoy their relationship out in the public eye, OK! learned they have been desperate to land a new project — but continue to fail.
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," said a source of Robach and Holmes after they were fired, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."
The pair was most recently turned down from Dancing With the Stars — an ABC-affiliated dancing competition show — after being turned away at other networks, including CNN and CBS.
Another source suggested that they'd be better off pitching shows revolving around news as opposed to trying to sell their chemistry — similar to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' recent gig as a couple, Live! With Kelly and Mark.
"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?" a TV expert questioned.
