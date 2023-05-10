Jobless Amy Robach Shows Off Fit Figure in Tiny Top While Out With Daughters as She Struggles to Find New Career
Amy Robach is gearing up for a steamy New York City summer.
The axed Good Morning America host soaked up the sun during a stroll in Manhattan with her rarely-seen daughters, Ava, 21, and Annalise, 16. Dressing for the weather, Robach opted for tiny green shorts and a grey, back-less halter top.
Her toned legs and tight tummy were on display as she strutted her stuff, with her phone in one hand and her dog's leash in the other. Appearing as care-free as ever, Robach was photographed with a smile plastered on her face while talking on the phone.
Though the controversial television personality chose to wear the bare minimum for the outing, her daughters covered up in slacks and t-shirts. Ava added a green jacket to her look as the trio seemed to stop in the shade on the sidewalk for a quick chat.
Robach shares both daughters with her first ex-husband, Tim Mclntosh. Following the demise of their marriage, Robach went on to marry Andrew Shue — though their split aired on the side of scandal after she was exposed for having a workplace affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes. (Robach and Shue's divorce was finalized in March.)
It's believed that Robach and Holmes only sparked their secret romance, which was brought to light in late November 2022, last summer after separating from their respective spouses — but the timeline has been called into question.
After news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke, the network conducted an internal investigation into what was going on within the office walls, and in the end, they decided to fire the couple.
“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the network said in a January statement after the duo was taken off air in early December 2022. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”
OK! reported Robach and Holmes have been trying to land a new gig as a couple — but continue to fail.
"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," said a source of Robach and Holmes after they were fired, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."
The Sun obtained photos of Robach out with her daughters.