Hard Pass: CNN Tells T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach They're Not Interested In Pitch For New Talk Show
It looks like T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach aren't getting their own talk show anytime soon.
The two, who made headlines for having an affair, are "desperately" trying to get back on the air after being cut from Good Morning America.
According to a source, CBS Media Ventures, which broadcasts Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show, turned down a proposal from the duo — and same with CNN after the idea was pitched last month by the pair's talent agency, CAA.
“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?” a TV expert stated. “They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point.”
The pair also spoke with Fox's stations groups for a syndicated show and met with executives where they discussed "various opportunities," the insider claimed.
“I don’t think the talks are serious at all,” an insider close to Fox stated. “CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious. I don’t think there’s any there there.”
This is hardly the first time Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, have brought up the idea to higher-ups. As OK! previously reported, the duo have been "aggressively" pitching a show to producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars," another insider shared. "They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show à la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos."
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Intimate' Sex Workouts Helped Them Prepare For Half-Marathon, Spills Source
- Amy Robach & Andrew Shue Finalize Divorce Following T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes 'Aggressively Pitching A Show' Together, Want To Be 'Like Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos': Source
Though the pair "absolutely believes that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC," the insider noted that at Good Morning America, they were giving off "brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Robach and Holmes' affair was exposed in November 2022, they have tried to stay out of the limelight, but recently, they were spotted running the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19.
“Their relationship blossomed into more than friendship when they were training for the half marathon last year,” the insider noted about the scandal. “And now, a year later, they are committed lovers set to prove their mettle in the race this weekend.”
The New York Post spoke with insiders about Robach and Holmes' new show.