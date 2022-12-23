Amy Robach Appears Somber But 'Not Defeated' On Coffee Run Following T.J. Holmes Scandal & Ongoing 'GMA' Suspension
Amy Robach was photographed while running errands in New York City on Wednesday, December 21, as ABC continues its internal investigation into her and T.J. Holmes alleged affair.
The suspended GMA3 anchor appeared somber and focused as she grabbed a cup of coffee with a friend to combat the brisk winter weather. Robach sported a dark blue coat, black pants, sneakers and a beanie on the outing.
Later, she was photographed at her old NYC apartment that she once shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Andrew Shue, as movers loaded up boxes and furniture.
Amid the ongoing investigation and her career hanging in the balance following her workplace romance, body language expert Patti Wood claimed Robach is not "wrecked" by her recent battles, but she's doing her best to put on "a good face" to the public.
"It’s very subtle, but she’s got some tension around her mouth — but that is an upward curving mouth, so it’s a tense smile, but it’s a smile," Wood explained of Robach's demeanor. "We see her teeth together and that shows the tension. There’s some tension in her nose too. But the lift at the corners and the way the cheeks are, that’s a tense smile."
"She’s not done, she’s not defeated. She’s pretty much straight up and down. She’s not hunched over. She’s got her head forward, which means, 'I’m gonna get through this,'" added Wood. "There’s not a hesitation in her step."
As OK! previously reported, the co-anchors' romantic relationship was confirmed back in November, quickly leading to speculation on whether or not they had both already left their respective spouses when they started dating.
And while a source confirmed in early December that they were still "very much together" despite their career woes, now, an insider revealed they have been distancing themselves from each other.
"They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision," the insider noted.