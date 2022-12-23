OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > GMA
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Robach Appears Somber But 'Not Defeated' On Coffee Run Following T.J. Holmes Scandal & Ongoing 'GMA' Suspension

amy robach somber coffee run tj holmes scandal gma suspensionpp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 23 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Amy Robach was photographed while running errands in New York City on Wednesday, December 21, as ABC continues its internal investigation into her and T.J. Holmes alleged affair.

The suspended GMA3 anchor appeared somber and focused as she grabbed a cup of coffee with a friend to combat the brisk winter weather. Robach sported a dark blue coat, black pants, sneakers and a beanie on the outing.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach spotted
Source: mega

Later, she was photographed at her old NYC apartment that she once shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Andrew Shue, as movers loaded up boxes and furniture.

T.J. HOLMES HAD 'INAPPROPRIATE MOMENTS' WITH 'GMA' COLLEAGUES, INCLUDING 3-YEAR AFFAIR WITH PRODUCER NATASHA SINGH: SOURCES

Amid the ongoing investigation and her career hanging in the balance following her workplace romance, body language expert Patti Wood claimed Robach is not "wrecked" by her recent battles, but she's doing her best to put on "a good face" to the public.

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach spotted
Source: mega

"It’s very subtle, but she’s got some tension around her mouth — but that is an upward curving mouth, so it’s a tense smile, but it’s a smile," Wood explained of Robach's demeanor. "We see her teeth together and that shows the tension. There’s some tension in her nose too. But the lift at the corners and the way the cheeks are, that’s a tense smile."

"She’s not done, she’s not defeated. She’s pretty much straight up and down. She’s not hunched over. She’s got her head forward, which means, 'I’m gonna get through this,'" added Wood. "There’s not a hesitation in her step."

Article continues below advertisement
amy robach tj holmes crippling career challenge gma scandal
Source: GOOD MORNING AMERICA/YOUTUBE

As OK! previously reported, the co-anchors' romantic relationship was confirmed back in November, quickly leading to speculation on whether or not they had both already left their respective spouses when they started dating.

'GMA' CO-HOST ROBIN ROBERTS CONFRONTED T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH ABOUT RELATIONSHIP RUMORS PRIOR TO SECRET COUPLE'S EXPOSED AFFAIR

And while a source confirmed in early December that they were still "very much together" despite their career woes, now, an insider revealed they have been distancing themselves from each other.

"They wouldn’t dare be caught together now, not while ABC is making a decision," the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Wood spoke with The Sun on Robach feeling tense but not "defeated" by the scandal.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.