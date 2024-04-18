Amy Robach Reveals T.J. Holmes Asked Her If She Felt She Was 'Missing Out on the Opportunity' to Date Other People
Amy Robach got candid about a private conversation with T.J. Holmes a year and a half after their workplace romance became public.
During the Thursday, April 18, installment of their "Amy and T.J." podcast with guest Cheryl Burke, the topic of the troubles of dating came up.
"T.J. says this to me, 'Don’t you want to date? Are you missing out on getting that opportunity to date?'" Robach admitted. "And I was like, 'Getting the opportunity to date? Ew.'"
"That is the last thing I want to do," she added. "Awkward first dates? No."
Holmes quipped, "These are the conversations we have. Her boyfriend says to her, 'Are you sure you don’t want to date?' You are free, you have an opportunity now. I’m just saying."
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes' relationship was exposed in November 2022, when they were both still married — but in the middle of separations — with their now ex-spouses.
Following the news of their romance, they were suspended from Good Morning America and later fired from the network.
- Cheryl Burke Admits Being the 'Breadwinner' in Failed Marriage to Matthew Lawrence Wasn't 'Good' for Their Relationship
- Larsa Pippen Reveals Reason for Marcus Jordan Split: 'I Don’t Think He’s My Guy'
- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are in a 'Committed Relationship' But Aren't Talking Marriage: Insider
Despite the fact that their careers were upended by their relationship, the pair have only grown closer and have even discussed marriage. On a February episode of their podcast, Robach quipped she wanted to tie the knot with a justice of the peace in Las Vegas.
"Is there a justice of the peace in Vegas?" Holmes joked. "I thought only Elvis did them … That’s where you want to have it."
Robach said she hadn't been serious about running away to Sin City, but clarified, "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering."
An insider also confirmed the happy couple have been "planning to spend forever together."
"They’re toying with the idea of something like a commitment ceremony, a public declaration of their love without the stress of a legal commitment," the insider continued. "They want to prove that they’re more than just an affair."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On her TikTok debut in January, Robach introduced herself as someone who has "chosen love" and is now living her "truth."
"There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future," she said at the time. "I'm excited to talk about who I am, how I live and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative. If there’s something you all think you know, I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is."