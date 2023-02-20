Unemployed Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On Major Poolside PDA During Mexican Getaway

The unemployment life looks good on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The former Good Morning America 3 cohosts are making the most of their free time by jetting off to Mexico for some much-needed down time following the months-long scandal they've found themselves at the center of.

Robach and Holmes couldn’t' seem to keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed their romantic getaway to a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The lovebirds — whose office relationship was exposed in late November 2022 — was photographed over the weekend packing on some major PDA poolside.