Unemployed Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On Major Poolside PDA During Mexican Getaway
The unemployment life looks good on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The former Good Morning America 3 cohosts are making the most of their free time by jetting off to Mexico for some much-needed down time following the months-long scandal they've found themselves at the center of.
Robach and Holmes couldn’t' seem to keep their hands off each other as they enjoyed their romantic getaway to a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The lovebirds — whose office relationship was exposed in late November 2022 — was photographed over the weekend packing on some major PDA poolside.
As seen in photos, Robach — who stunned in a black string bikini with straps across the waist and gold hoop details — leaned down to give her man a sweet kiss while he lounged in a pool chair.
OK! reported that the controversial pair was also seen strolling through Puerto Vallarta while holding each other around the waist, appearing happier than ever now that they don't have to keep their relationship on the down-low anymore.
Despite being out of jobs after ABC conducted an internal investigation into their workplace romance and decided to cut ties with the couple, Robach and Holmes have been living it up. In fact, hours after they were given the boot from the network last month, they were seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk.
And while they now seem to be living their best life, Robach's friends are worried her vision is blurred by her new love.
The 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal, but it’s starting to feel maybe more like — instead of [her] being a firm believer [of their love], now it’s more like she’s trying to convince herself that’s the case," one worried source spilled, as some of her pals believe she is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."
Adding to the concern are the mounting accusations that Holmes — who filed for a divorce from estranged wife Marilee Fiebig in December 2022 — engaged in several other workplace relationships, with at least two women who were his junior.
OK! reported Robach — who is in the midst of her own divorce with Andrew Shue — was blindsided when the other affair allegations first came to light late last year, and the exposé detailing one of his alleged office romps, as well as ABC News' "rampant culture of sex," likely didn't make matters better.
Following the bombshell claims about Holmes and the workplace dynamics, an insider spilled that the father-of-one was "completely distraught" that he's being "painted as this predator."
Daily Mail obtained photos of the couple locking lips poolside.