Amy Robach Admits She'd Be 'Devastated' If Her Romance With T.J. Holmes Fails
Amy Robach revealed her biggest fear when it comes to her romance with T.J. Holmes.
During the Tuesday, January 23, episode of the former GMA 3 stars' "Amy and T.J." podcast, Robach, 50, got honest about how upset she'd be if their relationship didn't work out.
"We've always worked together, but working with this kind of pressure over our heads is a whole other thing … that pressure is a lot," the former 20/20 anchor explained of the two being let go from the ABC morning show after their romance was revealed to the world.
However, she clarified, "I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you. But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us."
"I know that I know you well enough and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt," Robach tearfully told Holmes. "And love sometimes is a choice, when it's hard, it's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you."
"I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you and that's more the pressure I feel," she continued before adding that if they ever broke up, she "would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you, and I chose you."
The University of Arkansas alum previously opened up about what he felt he'd sacrificed to be with the blonde beauty. "I am a dad, a runner, a d--- good cook, a Razorback [fan], a podcaster, a partner and a longtime broadcast journalist, and it's the 25-plus year career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I'm dating, became tabloid fodder," he explained in a recent episode of their podcast.
"It was a year of h---," Holmes noted. "I guess going through it I would've called it the worst year of my life, but now as I sit here before you with some perspective, it was the best year of my life and one of the best blessings of my life, because I'm here."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I am the happiest and healthiest and best version of myself I have ever been. A lot of that has to do with living authentically, and a lot of that has to do with who I am with, and yes, to my dearest Amy Robach, who I am now going through life with and navigating a life with now," Holmes explained. "She’s such a big part of it and such a big part of my day-to-day life."