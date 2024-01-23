Amy Robach Admits She'd Be 'Devastated' If Her Romance With T.J. Holmes Fails

"I know that I know you well enough and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt," Robach tearfully told Holmes. "And love sometimes is a choice, when it's hard, it's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you."

"I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you and that's more the pressure I feel," she continued before adding that if they ever broke up, she "would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you, and I chose you."