Hottie Alert! Garcelle Beauvais Gushes Over T.J. Holmes' 'GMA' Replacement DeMarco Morgan
Garcelle Beauvais has a crush! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter on Friday, December 9, to make her feelings for T.J. Holmes' Good Morning America replacement, DeMarco Morgan, known to the world.
“Well hello,” Beauvais wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji and a photo of Morgan looking as handsome as ever while reporting on the afternoon news show.
LIFE OF THE PARTY! GARCELLE BEAUVAIS DISHES 'RHOBH' LIFE LESSONS, SUPPORTING SUTTON STRACKE & BECOMING A REALITY STAR
One of the single star's followers wrote, “ABC doesn’t want a distraction and they give us him…girl I’m distracted 😍," to which Beauvais responded adding, “Ha!!!”
The Coming To America actress, 56, was previously married to talent agent Michael Nilon, whom she shares 15-year-old sons Jaid and Jax with, from 2001 to 2011. Beauvais also tied the knot with Daniel Saunders, whom she shares 31-year-old son Oliver with, in 1991 but called it quits in 2000.
As for Morgan, while it's not confirmed, it appears as if he may be single as there is no evidence of a partner or children on his social media accounts.
In the fallout from Holmes' alleged affair with coanchor Amy Robach, the CBS2 News This Morning alum was brought in to temporarily fill-in for the former CNN star. As OK! previously reported, ABC News Chief Kim Godwin pulled Holmes and the 20/20 anchor off the air as they figure out how to move forward with the GMA3 stars.
'GMA' CO-HOST ROBIN ROBERTS CONFRONTED T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH ABOUT RELATIONSHIP RUMORS PRIOR TO SECRET COUPLE'S EXPOSED AFFAIR
"There is massive confusion internally," an insider close to production said of the scandal, adding the executive “has taken them off the air while they deal with this internally.”
Reporters Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez were originally slated to take over at the news desk, however last week, it was announced Morgan would be joining the GMA team until Holmes' return.
Holmes and Robach's alleged tryst made headlines on Wednesday, November 30, after photographs of the two getting cozy during a getaway in upstate New York were leaked to the press. Despite both being separated from her spouses, the rumored couple are both still legally married. The blonde beauty has been hitched to Andrew Shue since 2010, while the hunky newsman wed Marilee Fiebig the same year.