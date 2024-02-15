T.J. Holmes Admits He Started Falling in Love With Amy Robach While Still Married to Marilee Fiebig

The timeline we've all been waiting for — a description of when T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's feelings turned romantic.

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of the scandalous couple's "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former Good Morning America stars reflected on the moment they knew a deeper connection had been formed while both Holmes and Robach had been married to their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue — who, ironically enough, are reportedly dating.