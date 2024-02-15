OK Magazine
T.J. Holmes Admits He Started Falling in Love With Amy Robach While Still Married to Marilee Fiebig

tj holmes fell in love amy robach married marilee fiebig
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram; MEGA
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

The timeline we've all been waiting for — a description of when T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's feelings turned romantic.

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of the scandalous couple's "Amy & T.J." podcast, the former Good Morning America stars reflected on the moment they knew a deeper connection had been formed while both Holmes and Robach had been married to their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue — who, ironically enough, are reportedly dating.

tj holmes fell in love amy robach married marilee fiebig
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

Then-married T.J. Holmes 'knew there was an issue' in spring 2022 after falling in love with Amy Robach.

"[I had] loved you for a long time," Holmes confessed while trying to nail down the moment he found himself aware he'd "been in love with you in this way when I knew that, and I’m thinking about it in my mind, like when did I know I’m in trouble, like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed. I can’t pinpoint. Post pandemic, 2020? When was that? D---, girl."

Helping her boyfriend piece together the timeline, Robach explained: "We started working together in 2020, like closely, we always worked together, but we actually shared an anchor desk fall of 2020."

tj holmes fell in love amy robach married marilee fiebig
Source: MEGA

The pair's affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.

Finally figuring out the order of events leading up to their official relationship, Holmes detailed, "it was early 2022, we didn’t start talking about it until much later, but when I thought there was an issue, for me, was 2022, going into spring, certainly summer, but spring of 2022 is when I’d say."

While the podcasters might have privately known about their newfound love in spring 2022, their affair wasn't exposed to the public until November 2022. Two months later, Holmes and Robach were axed from their jobs at ABC News.

tj holmes fell in love amy robach married marilee fiebig
Source: @ajrobach/Instagram

The couple's extramarital relationship costed them their jobs at ABC News.

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Robach and Shue's divorce was finalized in March 2023, but they reportedly had been separated since August of the year prior.

Holmes didn't file to legally end his and Fiebig's marriage until December 2022, with their split later finalized in in October 2023.

tj holmes fell in love amy robach married marilee fiebig
Source: MEGA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach previously hosted 'GMA3' together.

While Holmes might have caught feelings for Robach while there was still a ring on both of their fingers, the former television personalities previously insisted there wasn't any infidelity in either of the two marriages.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” Holmes alleged during the premiere episode of the lovebirds' podcast.

Source: OK!

"We both at that point were in divorce proceedings," he claimed.

Robach and Shue never welcomed any kids together, however, the mom-of-two shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annie, 17, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Holmes and Fiebig share an 11-year-old daughter, Sabine. He is also a father to Jaiden and Brianna, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amy Ferson.

