Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Seen Traveling Together After Their Unexpected Romance Was Revealed
They're no longer in hiding!
Nearly two months after insiders revealed that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses — Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig — were dating each other, the latter duo stepped out to JFK airport together.
Shue and Fiebig were seen at the NYC location on Saturday, January 27, each rolling small suitcase as they made their way through the security line. It's unclear where the two were headed.
This is just the second time they're been seen together in recent months, as news of their romance didn't come to light until early December 2023. It was a year earlier that news of Robach and Holmes' relationship broke, though they insisted they were in the midst of divorces when they first linked up.
While Fiebig and Shue knew one another beforehand through the GMA3 costars, an insider said their friendship "turned into something else" as they bonded over their mutual heartbreak while their exes moved on with each other.
"They’re connected over their values," the source insisted of their relationship, which has allegedly been going on for over six months. "It’s bigger than the affair now."
The source also claimed the romance isn't Shue and Fiebig's way of getting back at the broadcasters, as the new couple "has moved on" from the drama and are no longer "heartbroken and sad."
"Andrew and Marilee hooking up is an even bigger shocker than Amy and T.J.’s romance," another source spilled to a news outlet. "No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked when they heard it."
"He supposedly reached out to her, they met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all," the source added. "They’ve definitely helped each other heal."
Robach and Holmes haven't commented on the unexpected twosome, as they noted on their joint podcast, "This is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic."
As OK! reported, Holmes and Robach insisted they were each single before their relationship turned romantic.
"We were outed by a publication that outed us, and so to be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulteries, being outed as cheating on our spouses, and it wasn't the case," the blonde beauty explained. "The odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken, and the day that article was released, we had both at that point been working divorce proceedings."
People obtained the photo of Shue and Fiebig at the airport together.