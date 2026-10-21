Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Announce Engagement After Fired 'GMA' Stars Tie the Knot: 'There's a Happy Ending'

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Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Announce Engagement

Source: MEGA; @MARILEEFIEBIG/INSTAGRAM Andrew Shue said he and Marliee Fiebig are 'grateful and hopeful.'

"We're very grateful and hopeful," the Melrose Place alum said in an interview. "I don't know how it happened, but there's a happy ending." The dad of three expressed, "So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me, and in not understanding myself well enough, and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift. Again, I don't know how it happened, but I can say I'm grateful."

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Finding Love After Heartbreak

Source: MEGA Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig first became friends before they started dating.

Shue admitted that moving forward required plenty of personal reflection. "I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility," he shared. "I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving." Shue and Fiebig initially bonded as friends while navigating difficult periods in their lives before their connection became romantic. They have been dating for over three years. "You don't know how you meet the person who's right for you," he revealed. "It just happened. And you can say how it's just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. "

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A Romance that Made Headlines

Source: MEGA It was revealed that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were dating in December 2023.

Shue and Fiebig's relationship attracted attention in December 2023 after it was revealed that the pair were dating. Their romance followed the November 2022 revelation that Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, had become romantically involved while working together at ABC. Both couples were separated at the time and later divorced. Robach and Holmes were ultimately fired from GMA3 in January 2023.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Secretly Marry

Source: MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes secretly married in Arkansas on September 19.