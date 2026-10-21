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Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Announce Engagement After Fired 'GMA' Stars Tie the Knot: 'There's a Happy Ending'

split image of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes; Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig
Source: MEGA

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are engaged after more than three years of dating.

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Oct. 21 2026, Updated 10:35 a.m. ET

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Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are taking the next step in their relationship, announcing their engagement after their exes, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, secretly married last month.

The couple, who began dating after their respective marriages fell apart amid Robach and Holmes' workplace romance scandal, revealed they got engaged this spring.

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Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Announce Engagement

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image of Andrew Shue said he and Marliee Fiebig are 'grateful and hopeful.'
Source: MEGA; @MARILEEFIEBIG/INSTAGRAM

Andrew Shue said he and Marliee Fiebig are 'grateful and hopeful.'

"We're very grateful and hopeful," the Melrose Place alum said in an interview. "I don't know how it happened, but there's a happy ending."

The dad of three expressed, "So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me, and in not understanding myself well enough, and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift. Again, I don't know how it happened, but I can say I'm grateful."

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Finding Love After Heartbreak

image of Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig first became friends before they started dating.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig first became friends before they started dating.

Shue admitted that moving forward required plenty of personal reflection.

"I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility," he shared. "I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving."

Shue and Fiebig initially bonded as friends while navigating difficult periods in their lives before their connection became romantic. They have been dating for over three years.

"You don't know how you meet the person who's right for you," he revealed. "It just happened. And you can say how it's just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. "

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A Romance that Made Headlines

image of It was revealed that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were dating in December 2023.
Source: MEGA

It was revealed that Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig were dating in December 2023.

Shue and Fiebig's relationship attracted attention in December 2023 after it was revealed that the pair were dating.

Their romance followed the November 2022 revelation that Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, had become romantically involved while working together at ABC.

Both couples were separated at the time and later divorced. Robach and Holmes were ultimately fired from GMA3 in January 2023.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Secretly Marry

image of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes secretly married in Arkansas on September 19.
Source: MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes secretly married in Arkansas on September 19.

Robach and Holmes have also entered a new chapter, exchanging vows in a private ceremony in Arkansas on September 19.

The location reflects Holmes' past, as he grew up in Arkansas and studied at the University of Arkansas.

The pair previously shared news of their engagement with listeners of their Amy & T.J. podcast in October 2025.

"We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we've been engaged for just about a month now," Robach said during the episode.

Holmes explained why they decided to share the news themselves, telling listeners, "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We've learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

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