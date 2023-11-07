Cha-Ching: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Each Awarded $50,000 Sign-on Bonus Ahead of Bombshell Podcast Launch
From scandal to success! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are returning to their media careers in full force — and with a hefty paycheck.
The former Good Morning America stars reportedly both received separate $50,000 sign-on bonuses ahead of their bombshell podcast titled "Amy and T.J."
Robach and Holmes are also said to be splitting the advertisement revenue 50/50 with iHeartPodcasts, the company and platform sponsoring the audio episodes, a news publication revealed on Monday, November 6.
One insider undermined the podcast launch, calling it a "vanity project" for the controversial couple — who lost their jobs at ABC News back in January after their workplace affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.
Robach and Holmes announced the exciting new gig via Instagram on Wednesday, November 1, writing: "How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤. 'Amy & T.J.' December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast."
The podcast's account on the social media app has already culminated 15,000 followers, though the first post on its profile didn't receive the best feedback.
"Treating this affair like it’s something to be brazen about with no regard for his young child who still has to go to school and potentially hear about how her dad cheated on her mother 🤢🤢🤢🤢," one person criticized of Holmes — who shares his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he was still married to at the time his affair with Robach was exposed.
"Hmmm… will you address your affair and shattering the hearts of your ex-spouses??" another user asked in reference to Fiebig and Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue.
"I don’t like that you two have no shame. Cheating is wrong 😪💔💔💔," a third disappointed social media user snubbed, while a fourth ridiculed: "Please stop trying to make adultery and unprofessionalism cool. Never has been, never will be."
Despite what the haters have to say, Robach and Holmes are ready to spill the tea when their first episode drops next month.
The pair "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits," iHeartRadio confirmed of their latest podcast production, while Variety revealed Robach and Holmes will unveil secrets about their relationship and the drama surrounding it, as OK! previously reported.
