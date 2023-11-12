'Damaged Goods': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Podcast May Be the 'Way for Them to Rebuild Their Reputations With the Public'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are hard at work to fix their damaged reputations — and their newest business endeavor might be just the way to do it!
The pair was famously fired from their prestigious jobs at Good Morning America after their controversial workplace romance was exposed. Robach was allegedly in the middle of her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue at the time, while Holmes was still married to Marilee Fiebig.
Despite their lifechanging career woes, the couple has remained devoted to each other. Now, nearly one year after their bombshell affair made headlines, the duo is set to launch a joint podcast which will premiere on Tuesday, December 5.
"They’re damaged goods," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But this may be a way for them to rebuild their reputations with the public — and even producers!"
As OK! previously reported, Robach and Holmes announced they'd teamed up with iHeartMedia to launch their new podcast, Amy & T.J., earlier this month.
According to the announcement, the lovebirds "will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."
The new gig also came with a hefty paycheck! It's been reported that Robach and Holmes each received a $50,000 sign-on bonus after inking the deal.
They are said to be splitting advertisement revenue with iHeartPodcasts 50/50.
This comes several months after a PR expert dished that Robach and Holmes needed to get back on the job as soon as possible if they wanted to save their careers.
”The longer either are off air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants explained at the time.
"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that," he added. "I would imagine that they are continuing to have agents shop opportunities, but this is likely one that will go, you know, in a more entrepreneurial way or local or regional market than national."
