Andrew Shue Struggling 'Emotionally' With Ex Amy Robach's Attempt At Repairing Relationships With His Sons, Reveals Source
Andrew Shue has a long road ahead. Even though he is officially divorced from Amy Robach, it seems she has no plans to completely remove herself from his life.
According to an insider, the axed GMA3 host is apparently doing what she can to stay close to Andrew's three sons following the demise of their relationship.
“Amy has a relationship with Andrew’s sons here and there,” the source said in the wake of her controversial office romance with T.J. Holmes that led to the firing of both stars.
“She is still in her stepsons’ lives," the source doubled down, referring to Andrew's kids — Wyatt, Nate and Aidan — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. "They communicate. She’d like them to still think of her as their stepmother and will be there for them."
And while "Andrew is having a hard time emotionally with it," according to the source, "his sons still keep in touch and communicate with her.”
Amy and Andrew blended their family after saying "I Do" in 2010, with the blonde beauty's daughters, Ava and Annalise, joining her now-ex-husband's three boys.
Though Amy and Andrew's relationship officially came to an end in March — with the two “still in mediation about any property and assets” despite being declared legally single — their brood remains a united front.
In March, five months after Amy and T.J's relationship was exposed following the release of photos showing the two getting cozy, her daughters praised stepbrother Nate and his new movie via social media.
Ava and Annalise also joined the Shue men earlier this week at a Bruce Springsteen concert. Alongside a snap of Andrew’s sons Wyatt and Nate via her Instagram Story, Ava captioned the family outing, “Two boys seeing their idol."
In one of the uploads from their night in New York City, Andrew and his sons had their arms around each other as they listened to the iconic singer while another featured Annalise and Ava posing with Andrew and Wyatt.
Andrew nor his sons have yet to publicly comment on Amy's headline-making affair.
