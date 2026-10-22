Anderson Cooper Mocks 'Derriere Aficionado' Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Fixation' With Men's Bodies as CNN Airs Montage of His Comments

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During the Wednesday, October 21, broadcast of Anderson Cooper 360, CNN host Anderson Cooper mocked President Donald Trump for his frequent, explicit comments about male politicians' and athletes' physiques, pairing them with a montage of his myriad male-marveling moments. Cooper compared Trump to the Seinfeld character Cosmo Kramer, who famously received a license plate reading "A--MAN". “Well, big news for Kramer tonight,” Cooper quipped. “He is no longer New York’s most famous a--man. Erstwhile Manhattanite and derriere aficionado, President Donald J. Trump, whose approval rating, according to a new CNN poll, is currently at a bouncy 32 percent thanks to all his political junk in the trunk, is once again making sure voters know that, as far as he’s concerned, Ohio junior Senator Jon Husted is an unmitigated smoke show.”

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Anderson Cooper Pokes Fun at the President

Source: MEGA Anderson Cooper cracked quips about Donald Trump's fixation with a a 'senatorial caboose.'

Cooper later quipped, “The a--man-in-chief says his fixation without Ohio’s second-highest ranking senatorial caboose is just a one-off. ‘It’s never been my thing,’ we’ve heard him say. But – and I do emphasize but – the beauty of the make form is not exactly forbidden fruit for him.” The segment featured a montage of Trump's recent campaign-trail remarks. Trump repeatedly fixated on the body of the Ohio Republican Senatorial candidate, Husted. At a rally, Trump remarked, "I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs... It's like a pile of muscle," later adding that Husted's shoulders felt "like a piece of steel.”

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'I Fell in Love With Him'

Source: MEGA Trump has been making many musings about the male physique lately.

“But I’m standing over here, and I don’t do this with men very often,” Trump said of Husted. “I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete. And I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a-- and I looked at the whole – and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete.” At a South Carolina event, Trump said of Republican Sen. Tim Scott, "As much as I can fall in love with a man — which isn't that much — I fell in love with him." The CNN supercut also resurfaced past comments, including Trump's public remarks about late golf legend Arnold Palmer's manhood in a locker room, as well as his compliments about other male politicians' looks.

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Donald Trump Likes Showtunes

Source: MEGA Cooper quipped about Trump's penchant for showtunes and the 'YMCA.'

Cooper joked about the commentary on the CNN program, stating, "There's nothing at all unusual – and certainly nothing gay – about a president who dances daily to 'YMCA' and who publicly pined for a reprise of Betty Buckley in Cats." Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham revealed in her memoir I'll Take Your Questions Now that when Trump grew enraged during his presidency, staff designated an aide nicknamed the "Music Man" to play his favorite show tunes — specifically "Memory" from Cats and "Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera — to calm him down.

Source: MEGA Despite Trump's harping on hardbodies, Cooper noted that his poll numbers are soft.