Prince Harry Was 'Entirely in Meghan Markle’s Shadow' in Africa: She Is a 'Magnet for Attention'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games and Archewell's initiatives, where she seemed to be the star of the show, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.
"Meghan is a very strong character, very driven, extremely ambitious, and those are the kind of characteristics that mean she will almost always inevitably outshine Harry and grab the attention from him," Larcombe told an outlet.
According to the commentator, Harry "is entirely in her shadow."
The former Suits star's wardrobe and interactions with locals were trending online while they were in Lagos and Abuja.
"Whether it's deliberate or not, Meghan is definitely a magnet for attention," Larcombe continued. "Although we saw a huge amount of money spent on her combined outfits for Nigeria so maybe it's not a complete accident that she steals the limelight."
Despite Larcombe thinking Meghan's influence surpasses Harry's, the Duke of Sussex shared they will continue to partner on philanthropic projects around the world.
"It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change," the duke told an outlet.
"There's only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters," he continued. "Whether it's the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work."
OK! previously reported the Archewell founders gave insight into their new lives outside of the palace gates in an interview.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Aside from the duo's new normal, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised Meghan's influence after the two women participated in a leadership panel in Nigeria.
“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," Okonjo-Iweala stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."