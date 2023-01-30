Andrew Shue's Son Posts Cryptic Message After Amy Robach Is Axed From 'GMA' Over Workplace Scandal
Andrew Shue's son Nate seems to be over the drama surrounding stepmom Amy Robach and her controversial love interest T.J. Holmes now that the former Good Morning America costars were axed from ABC.
One day after it was confirmed that the network cut ties with Robach and Holmes, the 26-year-old reportedly posted a GIF via his Instagram Story on Saturday, January 28, of Jimmy Fallon saying, "Let’s just move on."
Though Nate didn't add further context, the cryptic social media upload conveniently came on the heels of a statement from an ABC spokesperson, who said: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."
“We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," they added.
The television personalities' replacements have not yet been announced.
And while Robach and Holmes were "devastated" by the decision — which was made following a three month investigation into their extramarital affair — as OK! reported, they appear to be happier than ever now that their relationship is public.
The loved-up couple was seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles hours after their GMA exit was announced, as Robach was seen in Holmes' arms with her legs tightly wrapped around his waist. Without a care in the world, the duo was photographed smiling and holding hands.
As for what's next for the couple, Robach and Holmes are both in the midst of finalizing their divorces from their respective partners.
Shortly after the journalists' off-screen relationship came to light, it was reported that Robach had "almost finalized" her divorce from Shue, whom she wed in 2010, the same year Holmes married estranged wife Marile Fiebig.
Meanwhile, Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig — with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine — in December 2022.
It's been reported that Robach and Holmes didn't act on their romantic feelings until after they split from their spouses in August 2022, but the timeline of their relationship has since been called into question.
Holmes' wife broke her silence on her husband's affair earlier this month via her attorney, who said her client was "disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity."
On the other hand, Robach's soon-to-be ex-husband has remained tight lipped, as he and his sons seemingly want no part in the chaos the GMA3 stars have dragged their families into.
"[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," said a source of the Melrose Place actor and his three sons, Nate, Aiden and Wyatt.
Us Weekly reported on Nate's cryptic Instagram post.