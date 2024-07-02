Andy Cohen Reveals Which Celebs Are Still on His 'Watch What Happens Live' Bucket List

When it comes to the guest who the reality producer was the most blown away by, he notes, "I think it's Oprah Winfrey."

"That was a very big deal when she came [on]. It meant so much to me personally that she came all the way down to SoHo to do the show. She has meant so much to me as a broadcaster and role model, and it was super legit that she did the show," Cohen gushes over the former daytime diva's 2013 appearance.