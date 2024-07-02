Andy Cohen Reveals Which Celebs Are Still on His 'Watch What Happens Live' Bucket List
Despite his massive success, Andy Cohen still has things to check off in his career.
The Bravo boss recently marked the 15th anniversary of his hit talk show Watch What Happens Live, but he's not slowing down on spilling the tea with A-listers anytime soon.
Cohen chats exclusively with OK! about who he still wants to have as a guest on the hit chat series, balancing his busy life with fatherhood and his partnership with Fresca Mix for their Fance Ice sweepstakes.
"There's a lot of music people that haven't done WWHL that I would love [to get on the show]. I'm a big music fan," he explains of wanting to interview more artists, specifically Beyoncé and Madonna, in the future.
When it comes to the guest who the reality producer was the most blown away by, he notes, "I think it's Oprah Winfrey."
"That was a very big deal when she came [on]. It meant so much to me personally that she came all the way down to SoHo to do the show. She has meant so much to me as a broadcaster and role model, and it was super legit that she did the show," Cohen gushes over the former daytime diva's 2013 appearance.
The television star has been enjoying the summer as a busy dad, splitting his time between Manhattan and the Hamptons with his children, Benjamin Allen Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen. "It's so different. It's really about the kids now," he admits about how his downtime has changed since welcoming his little ones.
"I built a new house out East, so it's really more about me entertaining and bringing people over to my house," he adds of hosting his famous pals.
Cohen will definitely have a stocked bar, as he's officially joined forces with Fresca Mix. "Anyone who's followed me or watched my show knows that Fresca has been my mixer of choice for many years. I helped their launch last year. There are four new flavors of vodka spritz this year: watermelon, black cherry, orange and peach citrus. A few months ago, we launched a members-only virtual country club," he spills.
The media mogul will also be hosting a bar crawl in Montauk, N.Y., to celebrate his partnership with the brand, which will surely include many Bravo fans. "I love hearing what they have to say and connecting with them," Cohen notes of the network's viewers. "Bravo means a lot in a lot of different ways to a lot of people."