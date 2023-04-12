Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Won't Air All Their Dirty Laundry While Hosting 'Live!', But They're Not 'Afraid' To Discuss Tough Topics

The pair, who have been together since their 1996 Vegas elopement, discussed their view on talking through the hard stuff.

"I don't understand when people say, 'We never fight.' I go, 'Oh, they're in trouble,'" Ripa said. "Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask 'Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?', it's always the same answer: 'I don't really know.'"