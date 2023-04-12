Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Won't Air All Their Dirty Laundry While Hosting 'Live!', But They're Not 'Afraid' To Discuss Tough Topics
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are ready to work things out on air!
This week, the soon to-be co-hosts of Live! spilled about their marriage as they prepare to be coworkers, as well as being husband and wife.
The pair, who have been together since their 1996 Vegas elopement, discussed their view on talking through the hard stuff.
"I don't understand when people say, 'We never fight.' I go, 'Oh, they're in trouble,'" Ripa said. "Many people we know have gone through a divorce and a separation and when you ask 'Why did you guys wind up getting a divorce?', it's always the same answer: 'I don't really know.'"
"I feel like we could have over the years let something small turn into that and [instead] we just put our heads down, got together and said 'Let's work it out…'" the TV personality explained.
"Now we can work it out on camera!" she joked, referencing how the Riverdale actor will be replacing her current co-host Ryan Seacrest on April 17.
"We're not afraid to go there," she confessed. "We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero."
The adorable couple then gushed over the opportunity to be doing Live With Kelly and Mark.
"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," the 52-year-old spilled. "We've been so uniquely blessed."
"It's indescribable [and] we're super, super grateful," Consuelos chimed in, while Ripa laughed and added, "It's going to be off the rails!"
"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," Consuelos, also 52, said in regards to his new position. The handsome heartthrob was a guest host 92 times before officially taking the reins as Seacrest’s replacement.
"Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly," he raved about his wife of 26 years.
