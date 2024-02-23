Exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard 'Awkwardly' Avoid Each Other at 'Summer House' Premiere Party 5 Months After Bombshell Split
Will Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard ever make amends?
The pair of reality TV stars, who were previously engaged before they called it off in September 2023, were spotted keeping their distance at the Season 8 Summer House premiere party on Thursday, February 22, OK! has exclusively learned.
"Carl and Lindsay were pretty awkwardly avoiding each other," the insider, who was at the event in New York City on February 22, shares. “They were standing on opposite sides of the room most of the night.”
The upcoming season of the Bravo show, which debuted on Thursday, February 22, should reveal how the former lover’s relationship fell apart.
Though the drama between the two has yet to unfold, the trailer shows the Loverboy co-founder, 38, and the publicist, 35, going head-to-head over the issues in their romance, which ended with Radke calling off the wedding.
"What do you want from me?" a frustrated Hubbard asked Radke, whom she began dating in 2021.
"I want you to trust me," Radke responded. "You're gifted at playing the victim!"
In another clip, the businessman was caught telling producers that Hubbard would “spin this and tell everybody she's blindsided," seemingly referring to the split.
“I feel very blindsided," Hubbard then shared.
In yet another portion of the teaser, Hubbard accused Radke of “doing drugs” despite being sober, to which Radke noted, "That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?"
Even though Radke — who asked for Hubbard’s hand in 2022 — called off the relationship, he also expressed how difficult the breakup was for him at BravoCon in November.
“Its been a very emotional couple months, but I’ve had to remind myself I am really honored to be a part of Bravo,” he began. “I wanted to come out here and move forward, rip the Band-Aid off in a way. I haven’t spoken at all really because of not only the pain but trying to process privately and work through and understand some of the nuances of what went down.”
The celeb then compared the aftermath of his romance to the death of his older brother, Curtis, who passed in 2020 after battling mental health issues and addiction.
“This has been harder than literally my brother passing away, I’m not kidding,” he alleged. “The emotional side and also like fall out that's been for two months. I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful but they will understand how the conversation and decision came to that, where I felt like I needed to say that to Lindsay that 'I’m not sure this is right.'”