Lindsay Hubbard Apologizes to Ex-Fiancé Carl Radke After Accusing Him of Breaking Sobriety and Using Cocaine: 'I Was His Biggest Supporter'
Lindsay Hubbard is extending an olive branch to Carl Radke.
The Bravo star, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 1, to clarify her comments from the most recent episode of Summer House where she accused her former fiancé, 39, of breaking his sobriety and using cocaine.
"After watching back this week's episode, I wish I had used better wording," Hubbard began in the statement. "I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends."
"I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter," she continued. "I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and have leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here."
During the Thursday, February 29, episode of the reality series, the former PR executive, who split from the Loverboy co-founder in September 2023, had a meltdown while the cast was out at a bar in the Hamptons after Radke failed to validate her feelings.
"I can’t even put into words just how quickly Lindsay went from zero to 100," Kyle Cooke said of Hubbard's emotional moment. "She immediately starts to kind of like, freak out."
"Lindsay was saying to me and Gabby [Presod], ‘He’s [Radke] on something. He’s so mean to me. I can’t do this. I think he’s on something,'" Amanda Batula recalled the blonde beauty telling her in the moment.
"Something's going on with him," Hubbard told Presod about Radke. "The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of like Carl on cocaine. I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight."
"I hate him. He's such a f------ piece of s---," the camera caught Hubbard saying about her former future husband.
After the businesswoman texted Radke and accused him of breaking his sobriety, he explained in a confessional, "It's beyond hurtful."
"It’s f------ up. And that’s the person I’m supposed to marry? It just, it pains me deep down, the accusation or the insinuation that I’m on something. That kills me," Radke added.
"You were treating me like s--- last night," Hubbard told the entrepreneur the next morning.
“I didn’t treat you like s---,” Radke responded standing his ground. “I’m sorry that you felt like that.”