'You're Gifted at Playing the Victim': Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Face Off Over Broken Engagement in 'Summer House' Season 8 Trailer — Watch

carl radke lindsay hubbard face off broken engagement summer house pp
Source: Bravo
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Bravo fans will finally see what led to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard ending their engagement.

In the trailer for Summer House Season 8, the Loverboy co-founder, 38, and the publicist, 35, go head-to-head over the issues in their romance, which ultimately lead to Radke officially calling off their wedding.

Source: Bravo
carl radke lindsay hubbard face off broken engagement summer house
Source: Bravo

Carl Radke and Linday Hubbard feud over their broken engagement in the 'Summer House' trailer.

"What do you want from me?" a frustrated Hubbard asks Radke, whom she began dating in 2021, during a tense exchange.

"I want you to trust me," Radke replies in anger. "You're gifted at playing the victim!"

In another shot, the businessman can be seen talking to producers, telling them, "She's going to spin this and tell everybody she's blindsided."

carl radke lindsay hubbard face off broken engagement summer house
Source: Bravo

Carl Radke thought Lindsay Hubbard would 'spin' the reason why they broke up.

“I feel very blindsided," Hubbard claims of the end of her romance with Radke after they got engaged in August 2022.

In other parts of the preview, the formerly engaged couple argue after she allegedly accused him of “doing drugs” amid his two-year of sobriety.

"That’s the person I’m supposed to marry?" he questions of Hubbard's shocking allegation toward him.

Carl Radke
carl radke lindsay hubbard face off broken engagement summer house
Source: Bravo

Carl Radke and Linday Hubbard called it quits in August 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the reality stars ended their engagement in August 2023. "Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up," Hubbard noted in a recent interview of their unexpected split.

"It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused," she continued. "It was absolutely humiliating. It would've been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Radke] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we'd already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me."

summer house cast photo bravo
Source: Bravo

Linday Hubbard claimed Carl Radke 'blew up her life.'

Source: OK!

"I was completely blindsided," the PR expert admitted. "He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I'm at a place where I feel really good about moving on."

Luckily, Hubbard was eventually able to heal. "I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space. I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of like, OK, I can do this. The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again," she revealed.

