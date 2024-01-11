'You're Gifted at Playing the Victim': Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Face Off Over Broken Engagement in 'Summer House' Season 8 Trailer — Watch

As OK! previously reported, the reality stars ended their engagement in August 2023. "Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up," Hubbard noted in a recent interview of their unexpected split.

"It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused," she continued. "It was absolutely humiliating. It would've been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Radke] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we'd already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me."