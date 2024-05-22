Angelina Jolie Ordered to Turn Over All NDAs in $350 Million Winery Battle Against Ex-Husband Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt earned a major win in his ongoing lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
On Wednesday, May 22, a judge ordered the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, with Pitt — to turn over all nondisclosure agreements that she's proposed in the past or ones that have been presented to her, including NDAs agreed upon by companies she controls.
"Angelina chose to make NDAs a battleground in this case, and now her strategy appears to have backfired spectacularly," a source spilled to a news outlet after the judge's decision.
"Her defense has been exposed as a house of cards, and she will now have to provide details of all the NDAs she demanded of third parties," the source added. "There is no question that this is a huge setback for her."
"There’s a long way to go, but in the context of the case so far, this is a hugely important and far-reaching ruling which will be problematic for her defense," the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Pitt sued Jolie in early 2022 after she sold off her shares of Chateau Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. Although the pair had agreed either of them would be able to sell their portion of the lavish French estate, their contract stated they were only allowed to sell after obtaining permission from each other regarding the new owner.
Over the last two years, the lengthy court battle has become a heavy presence in both Pitt and Jolie's lives.
"The drama with Angie is hanging over them like a dark cloud," an insider revealed. "Brad's on the defensive all the time and is always on the phone with his lawyers. Brad wants to be done with it but he also wants what’s fair. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight."
A separate source confirmed the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star is "willing to drag out the lawsuit over Chateau Miraval and Angie as long as possible if needed."
"He is not giving up and will do it to spite Angie with vengeance," the source noted. "The vineyard means a lot to him and he is willing to testify in court if he has to."
The source spoke with The Sun about the court decision.