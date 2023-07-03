Knox Jolie-Pitt Looks Identical to Dad Brad Pitt While Grabbing Coffee With Siblings Shiloh, Zahara and Pax
Knox Jolie-Pitt is all grown up and looking like his famous dad!
On Saturday, July 1, the 14-year-old stepped out with his siblings Shiloh, Zahara and Pax at Maru Coffee in Los Angeles, Calif., appearing to be the spitting image of his father, Brad Pitt.
Knox rocked a white t-shirt, black pants and sneakers while walking behind his brother and sisters. The teenager seemed to be the only member of the group not enjoying a beverage during the outing.
Shiloh, 17 — who towered over her younger brother — wore a red sweatshirt and black shorts as she clutched one iced latte and an iced matcha. Zahara, 18, looked equally casual in a dark sweatshirt, while Pax, 19, wore a grey t-shirt and black pants.
The family's day out comes as many of the kids returned from a trip to New York City with their mom, Angelina Jolie, last week as her bitter custody battle with the Fight Club actor continues. The three eldest children — minus Maddox, 21 — were recently photographed heading to a sushi dinner in Manhattan with their famous mamma.
As OK! previously reported, despite the former Hollywood power couple splitting in 2016, the two are still duking it out in court over their minor children, Shiloh, Knox and his twin sister, Vivian.
According to insiders close to the Hollywood hunk, Pitt "believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."
"He's convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can't resolve things peacefully," the source explained of the tension within the family. "This long, drawn-out battle isn't likely to end anytime soon."
Per a second insider, Jolie has long held a grudge about the role Pitt played in the end of their romance. "The war is far from over," a source admitted. "Angie can't help herself. She still wants payback for Brad's part in ruining their marriage."
HollywoodLife obtained photos of Knox and his siblings on a coffee run.