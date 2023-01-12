Doting Mom Angelina Jolie Treats Zahara To NYC Shopping Spree Before Returning To College

Mother-daughter bonding time! Angelina Jolie treated her daughter Zahara to a shopping spree before she returned to school at Spelman College for the next semester.

The doting mom was spotted with her 18-year-old on Wednesday, January 11, with the Oscar winner stunning in a black overcoat and shades while keeping her brunette locks down. Zahara Jolie-Pitt also looked stylish in a chic grey jacket.