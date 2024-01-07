Brad Pitt Has 'Put Up With Character Assassinations and Has Been Alienated From His Kids' After Angelina Jolie Divorce
Brad Pitt's relationships with several of his children have suffered since his tumultuous 2016 split from estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 18, are reportedly no longer in contact with the Troy star, and the Maleficent actress has primary custody of their 17-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
"He’s put up with character assassinations and has been alienated from his kids," a source spilled to an outlet.
The issues stemmed from an incident that occurred during a flight from France back to the U.S. in which Pitt allegedly became angry while inebriated and got physical with Jolie and two of their children. The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor was accused of grabbing and shaking his then-wife, and "choking" one of the kids and reportedly slapping another child during the altercation.
Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, following the alleged incident, but Pitt has continued to deny he was abusive to his family members on the flight.
A source defended the 60-year-old, claiming he did not handle a "parent-child argument" in the "right way" causing the situation to escalate, but insisted "it did not reach the level of physical abuse."
"No one was physically harmed," the source continued. "He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."
However, his son Pax called the actor a "terrible and despicable person" in a scathing 2019 post shared to his private Instagram account.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" he wrote. "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
As for Jolie, a separate source claimed the humanitarian is "livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as the victim" in their high-profile divorce.
"Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with him," the source added. "It makes her sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites."
"She doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age," the source added at the time. "Angie has no close ties to Hollywood. She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees."