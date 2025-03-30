Angelina Jolie Reveals One of Her Sons Lives Solo in Former New York Apartment : 'Can You Give Me a Day to Clean?'
Angelina Jolie’s brood is getting smaller, and the actress is feeling the shift as one of her kids has officially moved into a New York City apartment.
In a revealing interview with the New York Times, published Tuesday, March 25, the 49-year-old star shared that one of her three sons is now living solo in a former pad she bought in her 20s. While she didn’t name names, speculation is rampant that it's her eldest, Maddox, 23. After all, Pax, 21, is frequently spotted in Los Angeles, and the youngest, Knox, only 16, is still way too young to be on his own.
Jolie, the proud mom of six — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox — joked about dropping in on her son, who reportedly wasn’t quite prepared for a motherly surprise.
“The other day I said I was going to pop by, and he was like can you just give me a day to clean?” she shared, adding, “I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother... But also, how bad is it?”
The new abode has also become a "crash pad" for her other five kids when they’re back in town.
While Jolie tends to keep her children's lives under wraps, she did share previously that Maddox is following her adventurous spirit: “I am a pilot,” she revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in December 2024. “And my son Maddox is training to be a pilot too. He, actually, he is a pilot now.”
Jolie earned her pilot's license in December 2004, when Maddox was just three. She even honored him when she purchased a Cirrus SR22-G2 single-engine plane, opting for the tail number with “MX” to celebrate her flying son.
In this latest conversation, the Maleficent star defended her protective instinct, stating: "My kids, I think some of them off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be – especially Shiloh – they want to be private."
In light of their parents' fame, host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out the challenges the kids must face, to which Jolie candidly explained, "But it wasn’t their choice."
She added, "So some people are more comfortable with public, some people are comfortable on talk shows. And some people are not."
The tension between Jolie, Brad Pitt, 61, and their children has been a hot topic since their split in 2016.
Since then, Zahara famously dropped her father’s last name during a sorority induction in November 2023, with Shiloh soon following suit, using “Jolie” on her Instagram in May 2024. Vivienne also made headlines when she was credited in the Playbill for The Outsiders under "Vivienne Jolie" when it opened on Broadway.
Despite the turmoil, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Pitt is eager to mend fences.
“It’s been a very hard road, but Brad is not giving up on his fight — he wants to save his family," the source noted.