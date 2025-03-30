Angelina Jolie Reveals One of Her Sons Lives Solo in Former New York Apartment : 'Can You Give Me a Day to Clean?'

Angelina Jolie’s brood is getting smaller, and the actress is feeling the shift as one of her kids has officially moved into a New York City apartment.

In a revealing interview with the New York Times, published Tuesday, March 25, the 49-year-old star shared that one of her three sons is now living solo in a former pad she bought in her 20s. While she didn’t name names, speculation is rampant that it's her eldest, Maddox, 23. After all, Pax, 21, is frequently spotted in Los Angeles, and the youngest, Knox, only 16, is still way too young to be on his own.