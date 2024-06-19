Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Has 'Taken It Upon Himself' to Be His Mother's 'Protector' as Divorce Battles Rages On

Brad Pitt became estranged from several of his children after an alleged domestic abuse incident that occurred while the Jolie-Pitt family was on an international flight from Paris to Los Angeles back in 2016.

His ex-wife Angelina Jolie — who shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, with the actor — alleged in legal documents that her former husband grabbed and shook her during the trip and loudly insisted she was "f------ up this family."