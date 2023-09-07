OK Magazine
Ann Coulter Claims Donald Trump Dissed Her Because 'He's Afraid of Me': 'He's a Gigantic P----'

By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

It's a war of the words!

After Donald Trump made a few scathing remarks about Ann Coulter on Wednesday, September 6, the author immediately clapped back and called him out for changing his opinion about her.

Donald Trump and Ann Coulter were once allies.

The drama went down after the former president randomly attacked Coulter on Truth Social.

"Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy," he wrote. "Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!"

Coutler claimed she turned down Trump's offer to come visit him in New Jersey.

In a follow-up post, he added, "Has been Ann Coulter is a Stone Cold Loser!!!"

It's unclear what sparked the animosity, though in her response, the commentator hinted it could have been her refusal to see him at his New Jersey golf club.

"Trump begged me to come to Bedminster this week, I said only if I could record a substack with him, but the GIGANTIC P---- is too afraid of me, so instead he did this," she tweeted.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Trump often lashes out at people via his personal platform, Truth Social.

Coutler wasn't the only person Trump targeted on social media that day, as he also took aim at his former VP, Mike Pence.

The businessman said Pence was fabricating stories about Trump's actions during the January 6 riots, calling his narratives "absolutely false."

"For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the 'Dark Side,'" Trump said. "Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ and Deranged Jack Smith bring these Fake Indictments three years ago."

"I never said for him to put me before the Constitution — I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it," he continued. "Mike failed badly on calling out Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and based on the fact that he is at approximately 2 percent in the Polls, with no money or support, he obviously did the wrong thing."

