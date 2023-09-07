Ann Coulter Claims Donald Trump Dissed Her Because 'He's Afraid of Me': 'He's a Gigantic P----'

The drama went down after the former president randomly attacked Coulter on Truth Social.

"Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy," he wrote. "Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!"