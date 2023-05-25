OK Magazine
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is 'One Proud Mama' as She Celebrates Kids' Graduation Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle: Photos

anna chickadee cardwell celebrates kids graduation cancer photos pp
Source: Anna Marie Cardwell/Facebook
By:

May 25 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's little ones give her a reason to fight after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma earlier this year.

On Tuesday, May 23, the eldest daughter of "Mama June" Shannon shared an exciting moment with her Facebook friends, as she took to the social media app with photos from her daughter Kaitlyn's elementary school graduation.

anna chickadee cardwell celebrates kids graduation cancer photos
Source: Anna Marie Cardwell/Facebook

"I am one proud mama right now," the 28-year-old wrote alongside a series of pictures from the special day.

In the images, it is evident Cardwell had lost all of her hair due to chemotherapy treatments, however, she still sported a huge smile while hugging her kids.

She was also joined by her boyfriend, Eldridge Tony, who has been a huge part of her support system amid her devastating diagnosis.

"I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader," Cardwell continued of Kaitlyn, 11, and her youngest daughter, Kylee, 7.

anna chickadee cardwell celebrates kids graduation cancer photos
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM
"Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out," the sibling of childhood star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson expressed. "I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished."

Mama June poked fun at her daughter, replying to the post: "[You] did cry your eyes out tonight for sure while they [were] singing and up on stage."

Fans of the famed reality family left congratulatory comments beneath the upload, while also wishing Cardwell strength and prayer throughout her difficult cancer battle.

"Great job! She's so grown up. Remember watching the show when she was a baby," one admirer wrote, as another added, "congratulations I can't believe how fast they are growing up."

anna chickadee cardwell celebrates kids graduation cancer photos
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM
"It's amazing to see you smile Anna, nothing can bring you down!! Shows how strong you are," a third expressed.

The mom-of-two has done her best to include her followers on her health journey, providing updates across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook as best as she can.

Source: OK!

On Wednesday, May 10, Cardwell informed her fans via Instagram that she was "going on to round 3 of chemo," and while "it was a pretty good day" she was having trouble keeping food down.

"Over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏," her message concluded.

