NEWS Anne Burrell Kept Journal Detailing Her Pain Before She Was Discovered Dead With 'Pills on the Floor' Source: mega Anne Burrell kept a secret journal detailing her suicidal tendencies before taking her life at age 55 last summer. Allie Fasanella March 10 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Anne Burrell may have seemed like the life of the party, but the Food Network star was simply a pro at masking her secret pain. The celebrity chef, 55, whose shocking death last June was ruled a suicide, reportedly detailed her dark thoughts in a journal found at the scene. Police also recovered a "suicidal note" nearby, according to a report. The reality TV star was discovered by her husband, Stuart Claxton, at their Brooklyn home after he "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal." He found her in the bathroom "with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."

Anne Burrell Didn't Show Signs of Being Suicidal

Source: mega Anne Burrell was found unresponsive by her husband.

The Worst Cook's in America host's journal was left atop the couple's oddly neat bed on the morning of June 17, 2025. Burrell's suicide came as a "total shock" to Claxton, who told police she had "never attempted suicide in the past" or even "talked about it" before ending her life. The medical examiner confirmed a month later that she'd taken her own life by ingesting a toxic combination of ethanol, diphenhydramine, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Anne Burrell Was Struggling in Her Career

Source: mega The reality TV star was reportedly exploring a different career path before her death.

While ethanol is a compound found in alcohol, diphenhydramine and cetirizine are both antihistamines and amphetamine is notably used to treat ADHD. The Iron Chef America host was allegedly unhappy in her career and plagued by anxiety and self doubt, an insider told RadarOnline.com. The source revealed she "talked about her job as a competitive cesspool" and had recently decided to take a break from reality television. She was even taking acting classes and had performed in an improv show hours before.

'Her Smile Lit Up Every Room She Entered'

Source: mega Anne Burrell married Stuart Claxton in 2021.

Burrell's family described her as "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend" in a statement following the news of her passing. "Her smile lit up every room she entered," it read. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Source: @chefanneburrell/Instagram Anne Burrell had a stepson.