Anne Heche's Son Atlas Tupper Breaks Silence After Her Death & Guardian Ad Litem Drama
Six months after Anne Heche's sudden death, her youngest son, Atlas Tupper, has publicly honored the late actress.
"My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend," the 14-year-old stated in a tribute, which was released on Tuesday, January 24. "She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."
The star, who died in a car crash in August 2022, shared the teen with ex James Tupper, who also wrote a message for her in the tribute piece published by Los Angeles Inquisitor, which came out on the same day as her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne.
ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED
Atlas' words come after her older son, 20-year-old Homer Laffoon, went to court with Tupper, 57, for control of the star's estate, which he won. In addition, he battled Tupper when it came to being named guardian ad litem of Atlas, meaning one of them would have say over Atlas' portion of the estate Heche's until he turns 18.
In the end, Homer came out victorious.
"We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas," his rep stated of the outcome. "We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."
Homer was also the one who decided to publish his mother's memoir.
'HE'S BEEN THROUGH A LOT': ANNE HECHE'S EX COLEMAN LAFFOON GIVES UPDATE ON 20-YEAR-OLD SON HOMER
"My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing," he expressed via a post on her Instagram account. "The book is the product of mom's further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world."
"So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it's own, as you would have wanted," the young adult concluded. "I know mom would want to see everyone's smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies."
As OK! reported, Heche, who was 53, had cocaine in her system when she crashed into a California home, later succumbing to her injuries while hospitalized.