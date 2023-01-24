Anne Heche's Son Atlas Tupper Breaks Silence After Her Death & Guardian Ad Litem Drama

The star, who died in a car crash in August 2022, shared the teen with ex James Tupper, who also wrote a message for her in the tribute piece published by Los Angeles Inquisitor, which came out on the same day as her posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne.

ANNE HECHE'S SON HOMER PETITIONS FOR MORE AUTHORITY OVER HER ESTATE, EX JAMES TUPPER TRIES TO HAVE IT REJECTED

Atlas' words come after her older son, 20-year-old Homer Laffoon, went to court with Tupper, 57, for control of the star's estate, which he won. In addition, he battled Tupper when it came to being named guardian ad litem of Atlas, meaning one of them would have say over Atlas' portion of the estate Heche's until he turns 18.