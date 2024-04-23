Anne Heche's Son Homer, 22, Still Struggling to Settle Late Actress' Estate Nearly 2 Years After Her Sudden Death
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is struggling to settle his late mother's estate.
The 22-year-old — whose dad is Heche's ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon — was appointed as the administrator of the actress' estate after she died in August 2022 following an accident in which she crashed into a Los Angeles home.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer is still trying to determine the accurate value of Heche's estate.
Due to the accident, the estate was hit with a total of $6 million in creditor claims by the woman who lived in the L.A. home and the property owners.
In addition, Heche's ex Thomas Jane claimed he loaned her $157K, and though she agreed to pay him back $10K per month, he said she stopped making the payments after the first two months.
In Homer's filing, he explained he needed more time to sort out his mother's finances, as when she passed, her assets — which included a bank account, royalty payments and a few other projects and ventures — totaled to only $110K.
Unfortunately, it was noted that the mom-of-two's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, only brought in around $25K.
"Due to numerous sources of income, coupled with the lack of records of financial organization by [Anne], royalty payments procedures in the entertainment industry, and the relatively unusual circumstances of [Anne’s] passing and the resulting potential litigations, it has taken a substantial amount of time and effort to move the administration forward," Homer stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition, it was stated that Homer — who also has a younger half-brother named Atlas — is "actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlement of the claims against the Estate, and has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate. Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation."
As OK! reported, chaos ensued after Heche's death, as Atlas' dad and her ex James Tupper fought Homer for the right to her estate. The Revenge alum, 58, claimed that prior to her passing, she sent an email claiming he should be her life administrator.
After much back and forth, Homer was awarded the position.
The Emmy nominee was 53 when she crashed into a home and sparked a huge fire.
Though she was seen sitting up on a stretcher at the scene, she reportedly lost consciousness on the way to the facility. It was determined she suffered an anoxic brain injury, and less than a week after the accident, she was declared brain dead.
An autopsy showed traces of cocaine in her system, but it was determined to be from past use and was ruled not to be a factor in the accident.