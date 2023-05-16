'Self-Inflicted Wounds': Anonymous Democrat Lawmaker Savages Kamala Harris' Reign as Vice President

President Joe Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris, are getting ready for their 2024 campaign, and since the latter hasn't been liked by many, the White House is trying to see how they can bolster her image going forward.

“She did not walk into this job credentialed and there’s an acknowledgement that it needs to happen,” said one source, who attended White House meetings last month with television analysts and strategists where they discussed boosting Harris' profile over the next two years.