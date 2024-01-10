'It's a Very Difficult Job': Steve Martin Defends Jo Koy After Intense Golden Globes Backlash

"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010," Martin wrote.

"So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand-up!" he concluded the supportive message.