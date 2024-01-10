'It's a Very Difficult Job': Steve Martin Defends Jo Koy After Intense Golden Globes Backlash
Jo Koy has a fan in Steve Martin.
The Cheaper by the Dozen actor, 78, took to Threads to defend the former Chelsea Lately star, 52, for his performance as host of the 2024 Golden Globes after he was panned both by the public and the celebrities in the room.
"I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It's a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I'm still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010," Martin wrote.
"So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand-up!" he concluded the supportive message.
The Hollywood veteran was not present for the ceremony despite being nominated for best television male actor in a musical/comedy series for Only Murders in the Building.
Martin was one of many people to come to Koy's defense. Whoopi Goldberg, who has hosted the Oscars numerous times, admitted the job is a hefty task that only some comedians and actors are willing to take on.
"Hosting gigs are just brutal," the Ghost actress, 68, noted during the Tuesday, January 9, episode of The View. "If you've not been in these rooms before, and you're sort of thrust out there, it's hit or miss."
The stand-up star was put through the wringer for his remarks during the live broadcast. In one of the most cringe-worthy moments of the evening, Koy brought up the NFL's obsession with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. However, the pop icon did not seem amused.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes [there are] fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy quipped while the camera panned to a displeased-looking Swift at her table. "I swear, there's more to go to here. Sorry about that."
After the joke majorly bombed, Koy admitted, "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he explained in an interview about what he said about Swift. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."
The Easter Sunday actor also went in on Robert De Niro.
"Sorry, I'm a fan. I'm a fan. I'm fanning out. I love you, Robert. If it's awkward, I'm sorry. I had to do that in front of you. I know it sucks," Koy said. "I'm a bit awestruck. This guy's amazing, decade after decade, he just kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God."
"Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How'd you get her pregnant at 80?" he jokingly asked about the Good Fellas actor welcoming a baby with his girlfriend last year.